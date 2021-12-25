Merry Christmas

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Dec. 23, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As we prepare for press deadline this week, I can only imagine what it would feel like if we were at the North Pole with Santa. The saying “Making a list and checking it twice” is what we do each and every week to put text and photos to paper.
At times, it is exhausting, I wonder year after year if that is what Santa feels! This week, Mona was out covering something that was happening in the community. As she stood by a person and answered the question put to her, another individual standing next to her spoke and said, “It won’t matter, the paper does not get anything right.” Mona apologized and asked what the individual was referring to. It was a 2019 event that the information that was printed was given to the paper from a professional department in our community.
When we get comments like that, we feel bad. Our wind is let out of our sales, and sometimes we wonder why we put in the extra hours to get the paper out on time, why we miss some personal events because we feel we need to get the information on paper for you all the readers.
We feel truly blessed to have all the individuals who are helping the Chief out to get the athletes of the area in the paper to celebrate all that is going on at the local schools.
I am still hopeful that there is one person out there that would like to step up and possibly work one or two days a week, checking the list of the area schools and what they are doing and achieving each week in athletes and academics.
As I sit and write this, I will tell you that both Mona and I are tired, but we still keep putting one foot in front of the other because we are strong women of faith, we let this holiday time give us hope. We rely on remembering what it was like as a child waiting for Santa and we lean on our faith and the teachings of the season to carry us through.
May all of you reading this have a blessed Christmas, we pray it is healthy and happy. Thank you for reading.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.