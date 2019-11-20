On Monday, the Fred G. Dale (FGD) Planetarium at Wayne State College announced there will be an opportunity to see a brief meteor storm this Thursday night, Nov. 21, 2019.
Find a level, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Then at about 10:30 p.m. Central time, look due east. If it is a clear night you could see 400 meteors per hour(!), but it will only last 15 – 45 minutes.
The source of this meteor storm is currently unknown, but it is suspected to be the debris of a long period comet from the Oort Cloud that surrounds the solar system. A good source for information on this event is skyandtelescope.com. Search for “meteor storm.’’
