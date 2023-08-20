This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Aug. 17, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I was all set to write about something else. Then I read Sen. Brewer’s column and I read J.L. Schmidt’s column. Now I’m writing about the middle of the road.
It’s not surprising that there’s a perception and sometimes a reality of nothing getting done in government. Partisanship often rules. Declarations are declared in red or blue. It’s this or that, end of story. We don’t hear the shades of differences. It’s all or nothing.
What has happened to compromise? What happened to taking a little of this and a little of that and working together towards an answer.
Sen Brewer writes, “The President wishes to deliberately flood the country with illegal aliens ... I believe he thinks a fundamental change in the fabric of American culture can render a partisan political benefit for him and his party.” Brewer also writes, “No one illegally crosses the US border without paying the drug cartels first.”
I take issue with both those statements. To his credit, Brewer does couch the first remark with, “I believe,” rather than stating it as fact. However, there is no guarantee that if an immigrant becomes a citizen that he or she is going to register to vote and will always vote Democrat. And, as of yet, a person has to be a US citizen to vote. I hope there is not a movement to change that.
A statement such as Brewer’s can also reduce to nothing whatever compassion we as Americans have for those seeking a better, and sometimes safer, life.
I also take issue with his blanket statement about no one crossing the border without drug cartels. Isn’t it possible that some cross into this country on their own doing? Of course it is. Rather that use such absolute language, why not write a little more accurate, even something like, “The majority do not cross the border without paying the drug cartels first.”
Before you go calling me a frustrated English teach splitting grammatically hairs, I’ll tell you I also have a problem with some of the things J.L. Schmidt writes as well. You know, a little of this (Brewer), and little of that (Schmidt).
Schmidt asks if the problem on the southern border is Nebraska’s problem? To answer, “No,” is short-sighted, in my opinion. If we are a truly united nation, then the problems of one can be the problems of another. Just as a neighbor may help another neighbor with harvest or childcare, states can help each other. Think of the times, for example, hay has been sent from Nebraska to other states or received in Nebraska from other states? Think of the destruction from the fires on Maui. People across the nation - as well as across the globe - can reach out to help.
If one wants to play the security card, then yes, if one state is at risk, we all are at risk. Those who wish to do bad have the same opportunities of travel and communication as those who seek to do good. As for the percentage of illegal immigrants who want to do bad, I don’t know what that is. But being an illegal immigrant doesn’t automatically make a person a threat anymore than being a legal U.S. citizen automatically makes a person a law-abiding angel. There are bad apples in any barrel.
Recently I’ve given to what I would do if my little slice of heaven that I call home were near the southern border. Would I set out bottles of water on a hot day or would I build an eight foot, or maybe 10 foot, fence about my property? Would I allow travelers to rest in the shade of my trees, or would I chain watch dogs to those trees? I don’t know.
I am a believer that the answer lies somewhere between what Brewer and Schmidt write, somewhere between the corners that so many have painted themselves into. Immigration is a concern for all of us, for all states. Compassion is needed for all of us, from all of us.
Let’s take a little of this and a little of that and work it out. The middle of the road is not a bad place to be.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.