Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued the following statement:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. confronted racial injustice with steadfast courage and a principled commitment to nonviolence. His eloquent leadership advanced the cause of equality and civil rights for all. Dr. King’s speeches, and his personal example, continue to inspire us to seek peace and pursue justice. Our nation has rightly honored Dr. King by building the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. to preserve and pass on his legacy to the next generation.
Dr. King taught Americans that true greatness comes through service, that love is stronger than hate, and that character—not race—should distinguish us. This weekend, let’s draw inspiration from Dr. King’s life and reflect on how we can be an agent of unity, charity, and hope for our neighbors and everyone around us.
In observance of the day, many government buildings, including post offices, will be closed.
