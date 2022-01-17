Today is MLK Day. Observed each year on the third Monday in January, MLK Day commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr’s achievements during the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
Today (Monday, Jan. 17, 2022) is a federal holiday. Banks and government offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
MLK Day is observed on the third Monday in January each year. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983 and it was first observed three years later. The day was officially recognized in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.
In 1994, Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, which transformed Martin Luther King Jr. Day into a day dedicated to volunteer service in honor of Dr. King's legacy.Jan 14, 2021 MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
