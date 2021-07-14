The proposed ordinance on mobile food vendors on the Square in Broken Bow was not approved at Tuesday’s city council meeting (July 13, 2021).
During the two-minute public hearing on the ordinance, City Administrator Dan Knoell recommended that the council waive the final two readings and then vote to not approve the ordinance.
“After multiple conversations, a committee should be formed to address not only the Square but the city as a whole,” Knoell said.
After the hearing, the council voted to waive the final readings and then voted to not approve the ordinance which would have placed time and day restrictions on mobile food vendors on the Square.
In other business, the council:
- Approved closing city office, the library and all department Wednesday afternoon (July 14) for city appreciation.
- Approved the final Plat 2011-1, Eaglecrest Preliminary Plat 2011-1 (north of Memorial Drive and east of Hill Crest drive)
- Approved the Airport Authority Interlocal request
- pproved the request of waiver of PIOLOT fund from the Broken Bow Housing authority
The next Broken Bow City Council meeting is Tuesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
