Reading of Ordinance 1243, Mobile Food Vendors is on the agenda for the Broken Bow City Council meeting this evening (Tuesday, July 13, 2021). Introduced at the previous meeting, Ordinance 1243 would set limits on when mobile food vendors can park at the Square.
Also on the agenda is City Employee appreciation, Airport Authority Interlocal Request, Annual Report and Request of Waiver of PILOT funds from the Broken Bow Housing Authority; and consideration of approving the final Plat 2011-1 (Eaglecrest Preliminary Plat).
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. this evening (Tuesday, July 13, 2021) at the Municipal Building, 314 South 10th Ave. in Broken Bow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.