A mobile pantry provides a unique and convenient way to access fresh food. It is a free, drive-through service that delivers fresh groceries directly to those in need. The pantry is stocked with a variety of healthy food items, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy and meats. Each mobile pantry is staffed with friendly volunteers who are available to answer questions and provide support. These pantries are typically operated by local food banks or other non-profit organizations. Mobile pantries are an important resource for people in need, providing access to fresh, healthy food at no cost.
