Smoke 2019 controlled burn

Smoke seen from a distance of a 2021 controlled burn.

 Mona Weatherly

There will be more controlled burns in the Broken Bow area today (Saturday, March 19, 2022). Broken Bow Volunteer Department Fire Chief Jason Baum has told the Chief there are several burn scheduled for this afternoon. The fire department is aware of them and is monitoring them.

