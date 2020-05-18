The results of COVID-19 testing will help determine if restrictions need to stay in place or can be withdrawn. For that reason, Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen is encouraging people to participate in the testing that will take place Thursday and Friday, May 21 and 22.
The testing by Loup Basin Public Health Department is “still a go-ahead” for Broken Bow at this time. There will be capacity for 250 tests each a day.
LBPHD is working on a schedule with the goal of testing health care providers and first responders during the morning hours and the general public in the afternoon.
Testing will be available for two people per vehicle (such as driver and passenger). They must be near a window in the vehicle. Participants will remain in their cars. Testing will be at the Broken Bow City Parks Building, located west of Tomahawk Park, in Broken Bow.
“You will show up, be given a mask, and a piece of paper to be filled out,” Sonnichsen said. “Then get in line. You will drive into the building to get tested.” The Nebraska State Patrol will be directing traffic.
At this time, registration is not necessary. “You show up,” Mayor Sonnichsen said. With scheduling, however, people will be asked to respect times reserved for health providers and first responders.
“I encouraged all the city staff to take part and get tested,” Sonnichsen said. “I encourage everybody to do so. The outcome of this test is going to determine how much restrictions we have and when those restrictions get pulled.”
Sonnichsen said that testing for large employers such as Thomas Live Stock, Adams Land and Cattle and Becton Dickinson will be emphasized.
For now the testing is a go, however, Mayor Sonnichsen said if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 elsewhere, the testing will be pulled to that area. “If there’s a hot spot that develop, they will cancel,” Sonnichsen said
The Chief will make the schedule from Loup Basin Public Health Department available as soon as possible. Sonnichsen said that information should be available Tuesday.
