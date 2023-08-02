Scattered thunderstorms may move into western and central Nebraska tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023) however more widespread activity with large hail and high winds are expected Thursday evening and night. Storms may move through the forecast area Saturday evening and night as well. The primary threat on Saturday is damaging winds of 60-plus mph.
The greatest threat for Nebraska today is west of a line from Kearney to Broken Bow to Thedford to Gordon. Large hail (greater than 1 inch in diameter) and winds 60-plus mph are possible.
