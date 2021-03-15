The remnants of the powerful weekend storm will move across western and north central Nebraska tonight (Monday, March 15, 2021) and tomorrow morning. Light to occasionally moderate snow is expected as this disturbance moves through the region.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued to be in effect from 7 p.m. CDT/ 6 p.m. MDT this evening to 1 p.m CDT/noon MDT tomorrow for the following counties in Nebraska Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker- Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is expected with local amount of 4 to 5 inches.
Plan in slippery roads. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Slow down and use caution when traveling.
Custer County is not currently in the Advisory. The northern part of Custer County could see 1 to 2 inches of snow with the southern part forecast for an inch or less.
Over night temps in Custer County will be about 31 degrees F with a high of 41 on Tuesday as chances of snow and rain continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.