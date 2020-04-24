As of Thursday, April 23, 2020, more than $100,000 in sales have occurred in the 4 County Cash Back program. The program, sponsored by the Custer Economic Development Corporation, was announced Tuesday.
"I'm happy and proud to say that after 48 hours, the online site has had over $110,000 is gross sales," CEDC Executive Director Andrew Ambriz said. "We're still adding businesses and doing what we can to meet the demand but the support thus far is truly astounding."
The program is designed to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. The program is funded by proceeds from the sale of the former Broken Bow Clinic building and donations from local businesses.
When a person purchases a gift certificate, they earn 50 percent more on the certificate. For example, a person spends $50 and receives a $75 certificate. The business receives $75, funding by what the individual spent and the CEDC.
To learn more about purchasing gift certificates or registering your business, go to 4-county-strong.myshopify.com.
