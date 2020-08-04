Nebraska Tourism is excited to announce, as of Monday, August 3, 115 people have completed the 2020 Nebraska Passport so far. These Passport Champions who travel to all 70 stops hail from all over the state. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and small businesses. This year’s program runs from June 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020.
“With many Nebraskans keeping their summer vacations in-state this year, the Passport has provided travel ideas and support to local businesses during a time when they really need it,” John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, said. “It’s not easy to make it to every stop, so it’s impressive that over 100 people have already accomplished this within the first two months.”
Many participants have shared about their Passport adventures on NebraskaPassport.com.
“Thank you Nebraska Passport for putting together another memorable summer of passport travels! Once again, we enjoyed ALL the stops that we were able to visit! Big Bites and Little Bites categories were definitely my favorites!” Lori M., Passport Champion from Hastings, said.
As of August 3, 40,519 Nebraska Passport booklets have been requested and 9,509 accounts on the app have been created. Stops are also seeing an increase in business due to the Passport program.
“Your program has saved me financially! This program has really got small businesses jump-started after being closed for so long! Thank you so much for all of your hard work and for accepting me into your program! Can I just sign up now for the next 20 years?” Harriett McFeely, owner of Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum in Hastings, said.
Due to COVID-19, some stops had to change their hours and a few stops have not reopened yet. If participants travel to a stop that is not open, stamps can be collected through the app or a selfie can serve as a replacement. Before traveling, please check NebraskaPassport.com for a full list of program updates.
Nebraska Tourism encourages participants to take safety precautions while traveling by following guidance from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Stay six feet away from others, wear a cloth face-covering in public, wash hands often and stay home if you’re feeling sick. More guidelines can be found at dhhs.ne.gov.
Passports are available at all participating stops or can be ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone to receive program updates and get digital stamps.
More information on the Passport program can be found at NebraskaPassport.com or for more information on Nebraska’s other tourism opportunities go to VisitNebraska.com.
