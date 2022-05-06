Broken Bow May 6 2022

Nate Bell with Universal Insurance, front right, presents a check for more than $74,000 to Broken Bow City Administrator Dan Knoell. The money was given back to the city due to the city's safety practices and record.

 Mona Weatherly

More than $74,000 was returned to City of Broken Bow due to the safety practices and record maintained by city employees.

On Friday afternoon, Nate Bell of Universal Insurance presented a check for more than $74,482.32 to Broken Bow City Administrator Dan Knoell, The money was a rebate on insurance premiums.

City Administrator Dan Knoell congratulated the city workers who gathered for a photo op Friday afternoon. “Besides being so proud of their safety awareness, we have grown drastically in the last two years with safety,” Knoell said. “When I got here, we were one call away from OSHA. Now we are being safe.”

Knoell added that besides being incredibly proud of the city employees, it is a way to bring money back to the tax payers. The money will go into the general fund. Last year the city received $67,615.87 in insurance rebates.

Bell said costs could continue to decrease if the safety record is maintained. “There is a lot of money to be saved,” he said.

Congratulations to the city employees who have worked hard to maintain a safety record and bring money back to the taxpaying residents of Broken Bow!

