This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the May 26, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Spring is one of the busiest times of the year for ranchers. The hours spent calving, fixing fence and doctoring cows finally culminates into one event - branding.
To some people, branding is just another job to be done. To others, it’s a special occasion to celebrate all of the hard work accomplished. My family sees branding as more of a holiday that we look forward to for months.
Our branding crew gathers from several states and puts over ten hours of driving in just to come help for the weekend. It’s one of the few times of year that we can all get together at one time. The meal that’s prepared rivals Thanksgiving with brisket, potatoes and more dessert than you can sample in one sitting.
For our crew, branding is more than just work. It’s a chance to show off our skills and do the fun jobs that come with ranching. There’s nothing that fills you with pride like dragging a calf by two feet to the fire. Everyone gets the chance to rope at our branding, whether you’re good at it or not. You may be teased a little, but you’ll also get good coaching and encouragement.
My favorite job at branding is cutting the bull calves. It’s a tradition that has been passed down to me and it’s something I do with pride. I also enjoy wrestling, especially if I can team up with my husband. We work well together and get a chance to hang out in the midst of the action.
Although we usually end up branding in the snow, this year included, we always find a way to have fun. At the end of the day, we hook up the team and wagon to take a ride through the pastures. Then we sit around and tell stories until we can’t stay awake any longer.
When the work is all done and it’s time to head home, we all say our goodbye’s until the next holiday. We are all tired and sore, but full of memories and looking forward to next year.
