As of Sunday,May 3 at 1 p.m., there were 32 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Custer County.
Loup Basin Public Health posted a reminder on their Facebook page Friday, May 1, that that exposures can happen anywhere in public, even with people from outside your immediate area. LBPHD stated due activity of a confirmed case in Todd County, S.D., there is anticipated exposure risk in Cherry County, Neb.
LBPHD also explains “community spread” in April 30 and April 29 posts and what the general public can do to protect themselves and others.
Community spread means that the individual was not in contact with someone known to have COVID-19.
When community spread is identified, there is a risk for exposure with every interaction in the public. Precautions should be taken in those counties with every public interaction.
Precautions to take include:
- wearing a mask in public
- frequent hand washing and/or using hand sanitizer,
- limiting outings to essential medical visits and grocery shopping once a week
- shopping alone.
Anyone who is sick with symptoms (congestion, fever, chills, sore throat, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, cough, etc.) should isolate and notify their medical provider of their symptoms and consider testing.
“Testing is becoming more readily available and therefore we do anticipate an increase in case numbers. Loup Basin along with Nebraska DHHS continue to monitor the situation closely to protect those within our district,” a LBPHD Facebook post reads.
