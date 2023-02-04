This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Feb. 2, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Progress is a long standing editorial publication of the Custer County Chief. In the January 26 edition we printed “Farming and Ranching and Looking Forward.”
The theme for 2023 is "Looking Forward". In line with the theme, we now look forward to writing and printing the final three publications.
These special publications will be spaced out more than usual. We know all of our readers have fewer minutes in the day to read their paper. The next publication will be “Living Well & Looking Forward.” This will publish with the February 16 Chief. In the past we have named this publication “Healthcare and Education.” We thought a new twist with Living Well fit right in. You will see editorial stories for Living Well. We all need the services of healthcare yet part of Living Well are the books we read, the activities we engage in and the food we eat.
The third publication will be in your mailbox, March 2 and it will be a new twist to the editorial line, “Making a Living and Looking Forward.” We will showcase individuals making a living in the area and how they are going about it along with additional interests to their lives.
The fourth and final will be the biggest publication. The Custer County Chief covers many communities. The title for this publication will be “Community, Our Story, History and Looking Forward.” We believe this publication will be a historic piece. We are in the process of reaching out to some of the community leaders for what the communities are Looking Forward to and also to those in the community who know the history like the back of their hand. This publication will showcase what a great area this is to live in, raise a family and make a life. It could be a great piece to promote more individuals to choose to live in this area.
In the coming month, we will be reaching out to businesses for their support in ads as well and reaching out for the editorial content. Our plan is to publish the community piece in the April 20 issue.
We thank you for your continued reading. If you know of a family member or neighbor who does not take a subscription to the Chief, please consider talking to them about getting a subscription.
Enjoy reading the 2023 Progress.
