Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 7:39 pm
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the July 13, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Change is always around the corner. It is good and change is bad at times.
The Chief is facing a change with the paper being printed in Grand Island (GI), starting with the issue of July 20. Lee Enterprises is the corporation that owns many Nebraska newspapers, the Kearney Hub, North Platte Telegraph and Grand Island Independent just to name a few. The corporate powers have decided the printing of their papers will now be done at one location, that being Grand Island.
We have come to know our team members in printing at Kearney. They looked out for us, gave us tips and, when there were issues with the paper, they even worked with us on printing it later. We felt like we were the same size fish in the pond with our Kearney print staff.
We now get the feeling we are a small fish in a big pond as not only will all the Lee Enterprise papers be printed in Grand Island, many other local papers just like the Chief that relied on Kearney and North Platte to print their weekly paper will now all be printed in GI.
I will assure you, our readers, the content of the Chief will still be to your best interest. However, we are facing a different time to pick up the paper. Instead of getting the paper to the Broken Bow Post Office Wednesday morning, it will now be delivered later that afternoon.
Readers on the Broken Bow mail route will still receive their paper Thursday. Post office box holders in Broken Bow, most of the time, had their papers on Wednesday afternoon. That will now be Thursday.
Papers in the racks will be filled Thursday morning, not Wednesday. For subscribers on out-of-town mail routes, you should get your papers Friday.
I have heard the past few weeks some of you on out-of-town routes are not getting your paper even on Friday. I regret that but that is not on us; it is the postal service and I don’t believe we can change that much.
In some cases, it is like moving to a new school and you have not had orientation; you don’t know the hallways or where your locker is and you have to make all new friends. That is what we are facing, different people we depend on, different times and different ways we upload the paper. We will work and do our best so you, our readers, do not notice the change that much.
This week, we say good-bye to our Kearney friends. They are wonderful people and we know their lives have been turned upside down also.
Now we get ready to make new friends and embrace this change to move forward, to continue to print the paper for all of you. Thank you for reading.
