Mid-Plains Community College will be taking an extended spring break beginning the week March 22 due to concerns about the coronavirus/COVID-19.
When classes resume, many will be via remote or distance learning.
Below is the statement from Mid-Plains Community College President, Ryan Purdy released this morning (Friday, March 13, 2020).
03-13-2020
Good Morning,
In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the communities within our service area, Mid-Plains Community College is taking the following precautions to protect our students, staff, and the communities we serve.
MPCC will hold classes as scheduled next week, March 16-20.
At the close of next week, MPCC will be on an extended spring break for the two weeks beginning Sunday March 22 – Saturday April 4. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
Faculty will return to campus March 30 to prepare to adjust their courses to a remote education delivery format where possible.
When classes resume Sunday, April 5, most courses will have been moved to a remote education delivery format. Applied tech courses and other courses with required labs will resume on campus. There will be some exceptions based on certain programs so students are encouraged to communicate with their instructors about the adjusted expectations and format of their courses moving forward.
Dual credit and early entry students taking courses at one of MPCC’s campuses should check with their college instructors on upcoming changes. Students taking courses at high school locations should continue to follow their high school schedules.
Scheduled on-campus events are on an event-by-event basis dependent on the size of the anticipated audience for each event and the final decision to proceed, postpone, or cancel will be made by the appropriate Vice President in conjunction with the President. North Platte PTK Induction, scheduled for Sunday, and North Platte Inter-High Day, scheduled for next Wednesday, March 18, have been cancelled.
Residence halls, food service, student services and all other college functions will continue to operate and serve those students remaining on campus. MPCC will provide student services to students in a virtual environment for advising, registration, etc.
Intercollegiate athletes will continue to participate in competitions as long as the NJCAA and Region IX continue to hold competitions. All athletic facilities will be accessible by college for-credit students only and will be closed to the general public effective immediately.
Out-of-state travel for college-related business will be suspended until further notice.
Questions may be directed as follows:
Academic Affairs: Dr. Jody Tomanek – tomanekj@mpcc.edu
Student Affairs: Kelly Rippen – rippenK@mpcc.edu
Student Life: Dr. Brian Obert (MCC) obertb@mpcc.edu or Dr. Pat Beu (NPCC) beup@mpcc.edu
Human Resources: Rebecca Wrage wrager@mpcc.edu
General Operations: Mike Steele steelem@mpcc.edu
We are continuously working to provide updates to our general public on our website. Visit www.mpcc.edu for those updates. You’ll also be receiving emails internally as we navigate and adjust internal procedures during this time.
This plan is continuing to evolve and is subject to change as needed. We appreciate everyone's patience as we do our best to communicate and adjust our strategy keeping everyone’s health, safety, and well-being in mind.
Ryan Purdy
President
Mid-Plains Community College
For future MPCC updates concerning COVID-19 please visit: http://www.mpcc.edu/coronavirusinformation
