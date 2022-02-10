Nebraska State Troopers, with assistance from the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people following a pursuit in central Nebraska.
At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 9, 2022), a trooper observed a Chevrolet Malibu speeding on Highway 30 near Shelton. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Malibu accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle left Highway 30 and fled on county roads in western Hall County. After a short time, the vehicle returned to Highway 30 and began traveling westbound with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The trooper slowed down as the suspect vehicle went through Gibbon and another trooper took over the pursuit on the west side of Gibbon. The vehicle continued fleeing westbound with speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour.
As the vehicle approached Kearney, troopers discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety. Minutes later, Kearney PD officers and Buffalo County deputies located the vehicle abandoned. The two occupants had fled on foot into Valley View Mobile Home Park. Officers were able to quickly apprehend one of the two subjects. The other was located inside a mobile home a short time later. The entire incident lasted less than an hour.
The two women, Jessica Magana-Ruiz, 28, of Kearney, and Kattie Campos, 22, of Omaha, were both arrested. Ruiz was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and an outstanding warrant. Campos was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, and traffic violations. Both were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.
