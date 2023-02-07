Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo
Microsoft Office User

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man following a pursuit that started in Dawson County on Interstate 80 Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on I-80 near Lexington, at mile marker 232. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Honda accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

