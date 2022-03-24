Local fire departments are responding to multiple fires along the Callaway Rd between Callaway and Broken Bow. The Chief has been told a tractor dragging something along the road started multiple fires, however, that has not been confirmed as the official cause. The Broken Bow fire department has been called, however the Chief was told that Callaway asked Broken Bow to stop at the first fire they came to. It's unofficially reported that one fire is about a mile east of Callaway, two home may be in jeopardy and at least one plane has been brought in the assist.
- Multiple fires along Callaway Rd
- Public invited to Nat'l Vietnam War Day in Lex
- Track season off and running!
- National Drug and Alcohol Facts Weeks is March 21-27
- Eight resignations on agenda for Bow School Board meeting
- Fire south of Broken Bow burns about 900 acres
- It's under control
- More controlled burns today
- Broken Bow City Council Meeting Tuesday March 22
- The ranch pick-up
