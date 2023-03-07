City Council March 7 2023
Mona Weatherly

At a special council meeting this noon, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the City of Broken Bow released the following statement in regards to the dismissal of the former city administrator, Dan Knoell

“Following the termination of Daniel Knoell (as Broken Bow City Administrator) on Feb. 14, 2023, the City of Broken Bow by and through its Mayor and councilmen along with legal council Jason White reviewed the mutual obligation of both the City and Mr. Knoell pursuant to the contract of employment signed by the parties on Oct. 1, 2021. Further, and pursuant to said contract and the terms of the City of Broken Bow Employee Handbook, which was adopted November 7, 2022, regarding review of termination of employees, the parties met at the Judicial Center last Friday. The discussion resulted in the mutual release and termination of Mr. Knoell effective Feb. 14, 2023."

