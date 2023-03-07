At a special council meeting this noon, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the City of Broken Bow released the following statement in regards to the dismissal of the former city administrator, Dan Knoell
“Following the termination of Daniel Knoell (as Broken Bow City Administrator) on Feb. 14, 2023, the City of Broken Bow by and through its Mayor and councilmen along with legal council Jason White reviewed the mutual obligation of both the City and Mr. Knoell pursuant to the contract of employment signed by the parties on Oct. 1, 2021. Further, and pursuant to said contract and the terms of the City of Broken Bow Employee Handbook, which was adopted November 7, 2022, regarding review of termination of employees, the parties met at the Judicial Center last Friday. The discussion resulted in the mutual release and termination of Mr. Knoell effective Feb. 14, 2023."
City officials met with Knoell and his legal representation last Friday to finalize the release. The mutual release states that Knoell will receive $12,500. Both parties release the other from any and all claims. In short, the two parties have agreed to not take legal action.
Reasons as to Knoell’s dismissal were not included in the release.
Mayor Rod Sonnichsen said, “This may seem like a speed bump but the city has not stopped moving forward. Projects are going forward. Momentum is moving forward.”
Asked if the city will hire another administrator, the mayor said, “In time, we will.”
City attorney Jason White said representing the city through this recent process were council members, the council president, and mayor. “They have worked tirelessly for the City of Broken Bow and have gone above and beyond,” White stated. He explained that part of the process is making sure everything is in line with the employee handbook and employee contract and that is why a process such as this can take so long.
“We move on and grow,” Mayor Sonnichsen said.
