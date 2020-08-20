What can you say about 2020, other than this has probably been one of the craziest years that any of us have ever experienced, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any less crazy anytime soon.
With the recent closing of the middle school and high school of Broken Bow, it got me thinking, how can we make this a normal year for the sake of the kids, specifically the seniors? As much as most probably don’t want to hear it, I believe it will come down to wearing masks indoors when in public.
I know that nobody wants to be told what to do and how to live their life. I feel the very same way and it’s why I was so against wearing them in the beginning.
At this point, if this is what we need to do to slow down the spread of the virus to the point where kids can go back to school and get an education they need and deserve, and if this is what allows them to participate in sports, then I am going to do it.
One of the main reasons for my change of heart is I want to be able to see these local kids and my younger brother who is a senior go to school and compete in athletics this year.
I am young enough where I remember qualifying for state in cross country and track as a senior and being in class with my friends and classmates for the very last time. I would hate to see that not happen for this year’s graduating seniors.
Maybe this won’t change the hearts of many people, but that’s fine. I know for my brother’s sake and all the other graduating seniors this year, I am going to be more persistent in wearing my mask, so that maybe just maybe they get to have a normal last year of school like I did.
