AUG. 31, 2021, ARNOLD, NEB. - The names of the people involved in the fatality accident on Wednesday, Aug. 30 near Arnold have been released. The driver of the semi was Larry C. Vasquez, a 67-year-old Stapleton, Neb., male. The deceased driver of the road construction broom sweeper was Mark F. Wells, a 56-year-old Broken Bow, Neb. male.
Names released in fatality accident
- Dan Osmond, Custer County Sheriff, Custer County, Neb.
