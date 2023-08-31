Custer County Sheriff's Office Press Release

AUG. 31, 2021, ARNOLD, NEB. - The names of the people involved in the fatality accident on Wednesday, Aug. 30 near Arnold have been released. The driver of the semi was Larry C. Vasquez, a 67-year-old Stapleton, Neb., male. The deceased driver of the road construction broom sweeper was Mark F. Wells, a 56-year-old Broken Bow, Neb. male. 

