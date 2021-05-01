Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 77F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.