The annual spring National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020, has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Thankfully for Nebraskans, every day is take-back day.
Over 300 pharmacies across the state participate in the Nebraska MEDS Initiative and will take back unused or expired medications, free of charge, any day of the year.
“There’s no need to hold on to old medications or wait until a scheduled take-back day,” Sarah Hunter of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association said. “With more people staying in their homes, it’s even more important that medications are disposed of safely to prevent accidental poisoning or misuse.”
Hunter points out that pharmacies are considered essential services and are still operating during local health directives or stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Nebraska MEDS Initiative pharmacies will still take back your medications for safe and legal disposal, but there are important guidelines to follow to protect public health and minimize person-to-person contact.
• Follow all local directive health measures.
• Ensure you follow social-distancing recommendations and stay at least six feet from other customers and pharmacy staff.
• Before you arrive, call your pharmacy to verify their process for accepting medications.
• Envelope disposal systems are available for free at-home disposal.
You can do your part to help protect public health and local water supplies by taking medications back to a participating Nebraska MEDS pharmacy. Find one near you at leftovermeds.com.
Nebraska MEDS (Medication Education on Disposal Strategies) is a coalition of state and community partners dedicated to educating Nebraskans about drug disposal and provides safe ways to dispose of them to better safeguard the environment and public health. It is funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and the Nebraska Legislature. The Coalition includes the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, Groundwater Foundation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, Lincoln Police Department, Coalition Rx, Lincoln Public School Nurses, LiveWise Coalition, Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Medical Association, AARP of Nebraska, Nebraska Pharmacy Foundation, Nebraska Regional Poison Center, Safe Kids Lincoln-Lancaster County, KETV, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol.
