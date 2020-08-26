Twenty-seven students were inducted into the National Honor Society at Broken Bow Public School Tuesday evening, Aug. 25, 2020.
Congratulations to Keifer Anderson, Kylen Borders, Joscelyn Coleman, Emery Custer, Blake Denson, Kennedy Garcia, Corra Harrold, Austin Harvey, Zack Holloway, Halle Jacobsen, Nolan Johnson, Gabrielle Kissell, Anna Lindstrom, Kenna McCaslin, Natasha Morris, McKenna Palmer, J.R. Schaaf, Kailyn Scott,n Kya Scott, Elissa Simmons, Rayelee Smith, Mollly Staples, Daine Wardyn, Gage Waterhouse, Callie White, Abigail Wiiest and Ava Williams.
Read more about it and see more photos in the Sept. 3 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.