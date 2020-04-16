National Kids and Pets Day is April 26

The Custer County Chief wants your photos of your kids and pets. 

Send your photo to: generalmanager@custercountychief.com by April 20, your photo might make the paper April 23!

v     Tell us how your child is responsible for your pet;

v     Tell us how your child and pet spend time together during the COVID-19;

v     Tell us a story about your child and pet how they have brough joy in your life.

