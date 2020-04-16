National Kids and Pets Day

Lincoln Hueftel with Jango at work!

National Kids and Pets Day is April 26

The Custer County Chief wants your photos of your kids and pets. 

Send your photo to: generalmanager@custercountychief.com by April 20, your photo might make the paper April 23!

•    Tell us how your child is responsible for your pet;

•    Tell us how your child and pet spend time together during the COVID-19;

•    Tell us a story about your child and pet how they have brought joy in your life.

