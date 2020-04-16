National Kids and Pets Day is April 26
The Custer County Chief wants your photos of your kids and pets.
Send your photo to: generalmanager@custercountychief.com by April 20, your photo might make the paper April 23!
• Tell us how your child is responsible for your pet;
• Tell us how your child and pet spend time together during the COVID-19;
• Tell us a story about your child and pet how they have brought joy in your life.
