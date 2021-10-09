National Newspaper Week is Oct. 3-9, 2021.
This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was originally published in the Oct. 7, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It is National Newspaper Week! Actually, it is the 81st annual week that has recognized the service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers.
With the Custer County Chief in its 129th year, the employees are proud to take part in this week.
I want to first tell you about each individual who makes it possible to put words on paper each and every week.
Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor. For the past six years Mona has brought topics from many of the board meetings she has attended to you, the readers. You don’t have to attend each and every meeting. You can find out what was discussed by reading the Chief and, if need be, you can call one of the board members to talk about issues you are concerned with. She also reads the hundreds of emails she receives each and every week about happenings in government, schools and organizations and passes the information on to you. She covers events, writes and takes photos, does layout and posts to our website, www.custercountychief.com.
David White, Pressman. David is the employee who has been at the Chief the longest, for 20-plus years. David knows how to run the machines that print custom print jobs; he knows where everything is at. He makes the trip to Kearney twice a week to pick up the Chief and the X-tra and handles the mail tubs and paper work necessary to get the papers to you.
Christi Cooley, Office Manager. Christi’s voice is usually the first voice you hear when you call our office. Christi handles the paperwork it takes to get the paper to you - subscriptions, accounts receivable and payables. She takes custom printing orders and forwards them to David. She also handles classified ads as well as ads for birthdays and anniversaries. Christi has been with the Chief for five years.
Our newest team member, Meghan G’Schwind, who has been on the job just a few days, will be putting her in Agriculture Communication degree from the University of Wyoming to use. She will be formatting Public Notices/Legals, putting the puzzles of pictures and stories together on some of the pages in the Chief, laying out the X-tra and writing articles for the paper. We are very excited to have her young and talented mind join our team
Donnis Hueftle-Bullock, General Manager. As for myself, I fill in where ever and when ever needed. I sell ads, take photos, write stories and do layout. Over the past four years, I have filled in and learned how to do all of the jobs (except running those large press machines!) We are in challenging times of staff shortages yet I am proud to keep this paper going each and every week for all of you.
Your local newspaper informs you of events, issues, celebrations and sadness, this local paper has been recording what Custer County and surrounding areas have done and are doing. In this day and age, you can receive the information in light speed on the internet, but when you want or need to look it up it is on the pages of the Chief.
I would like to figure out how many publishers, editors, reporters, layout personal, office help and printing staff the Chief has had over the 129 years. I do not know of a list right now that exists. When I have the time to look through each of the 129 years worth of archived pages, we could come up with that information. For right now, I am not sure of having the time!
I can tell you the current employees are proud to play a roll in getting a newspaper to you each and every week. I am sure all of the employees of the past have also been proud to bring the news of important information to you.
So for this 81st annual National Newspaper year, the employees of the Chief want to say, “Thank you” and remind you that you do have a voice. Send in your Letters to the Editor, offer to write a guest column and send in photos and information about events. We want to hear from you and we want to be your voice in print for many more years to come.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.