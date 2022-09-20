Register to vote

Secretary of State Robert Evnen is pleased to recognize voter registration day, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Voter registration day was founded by the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, will be the statewide election along with other simultaneous elections. To register, one must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Nebraska, and be at least 18 years of age on or before the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. Nearly one out of every seven Americans of voting age who are eligible are not registered.

