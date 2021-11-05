On the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit this past weekend, European Union officials and the Biden administration brokered a deal that will ease tariffs on E.U. steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. while eliminating retaliatory duties from the E.U. on several U.S. goods, including U.S. Corn.
“This is an important step for America’s corn farmers and a step toward restoring our trading relationship with the European Union,” NCGA President Chris Edgington said. “We were dragged into a trade dispute that did not involve us, and we are highly appreciative of the Biden administration for this development.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.