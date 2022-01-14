With abundant natural resources and a diverse landscape, Nebraska’s good life is home to some of the nation’s best agriculture. To highlight the state’s number one industry, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is asking students to enter its annual poster contest. The contest is open to all Nebraska students (public, private and home school) in first through sixth grades.
This year’s theme is “Nebraska Agriculture Makes the Good Life Great.”
“Nebraska agriculture makes the good life great in so many ways,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said. “Nebraska has an abundant water supply, excellent soil and a favorable climate to support a wide variety of crops and livestock. Nebraskans are the best people, too, working hard to keep the state growing.”
NDA’s poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students, in any Nebraska public, private or home school. Entries must be received at NDA’s office by March 1, 2022.
NDA will announce the winners of this year’s poster contest during National Ag Week, March 20-26, 2022. National Ag Week highlights the diversity of agriculture and celebrates the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. NDA will feature winning entries from this year’s contest on its website and in promotional materials and publications.
The poster contest gives parents and teachers an opportunity to talk with students about Nebraska agriculture and the many ways we depend on it. Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/kids. For more information, contact Christin Kamm at 402-471-6856 or by email at christin.kamm@nebraska.gov.
“We look forward to seeing the students’ creativity as they show their versions of how Nebraska agriculture makes the good life great,” Wellman said.
