There will be near critical fire weather conditions today (Monday, April 5, 2021) followed by the possibility of severe weather this afternoon and tonight.
This afternoon, for western and north central Nebraska, relative humidity will be 20 to 25 percent. Wind gusts may approach 25 mph. The main threat is from noon through 8 p.m. CDT. Any fires which develop could spread rapidly.
There is a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms from Lincoln County and North Plate, east to Kearney and Grand Island then northeast to Broken Bow, Ord and O'Neill. Storms are expected to develop after 5 p.m. CDT.
The main threat would be strong winds however the threat of large hail cannot be ruled out.
