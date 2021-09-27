There will be record to near-record heat in the western part of Nebraska today with relative humidity falling into the teens. Wind gusts could be near 20 mph or less.
Showers and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday evening through Wednesday.
A cold front will move southeast through western Nebraska into the central part of the state where, depending on the eventual location of the front on Wednesday, rainfall amounts could be higher in areas east of Hwy 83. Significant rainfall amounts of an inch or more are possible Wednesday into Thursday morning.
