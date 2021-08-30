According to the agenda released Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 for the State Board of Education Meeting scheduled for Sept. 3, the Teaching, learning and Serving Committee will propose a postponement of the development of the health education standards.
The agenda item states that the committee has "reviewed input and feedback from the public and other external stakeholders, and considered the public comment heard and submitted since April."
Reasons listed for the proposed postponement include requests to postpone additional initiative until after the COVD-19 pandemic as well as concerns raised at the August, 2021 meeting. In addition, the proposed agenda item states, "the Board recognizes the need to reconsider stakeholder engagement processes with school leaders and other stakeholders."
