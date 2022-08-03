Wildfire burned burnt fire April 2021 Custer County

Pastured is blackened by a 2021 fire in Custer County, Neb.

 Mona Weatherly

LINCOLN, NE (August 2, 2022) – Today, the leadership of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund announced they are now accepting applications until Sept. 30, 2022, for aid from beef cattle producers who were affected by all fires reported through the Nebraska Emergency Management Association (NEMA) Watch Center.

Applicants may submit documentation for agriculture-related expenses not paid for by insurance or other governmental sources related to fencing, pens, agricultural structure repair, feed, livestock removal, or additional necessary agricultural-related costs directly associated with rebuilding from the natural disaster.

Recommended for you