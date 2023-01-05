Nebraska Cattlemen logo

This week, the Nebraska Cattlemen Research and Education Foundation (NCF) announced they are now accepting scholarships applications for the 2023-2024 academic year from qualified youth in Nebraska with an interest in the beef industry.

NCF President Ryan Loseke stated, “Each year, we are privileged to provide select students with the necessary tools and resources to continue pursuing their interest in the beef industry. NCF scholarships would not be possible without our generous donors who believe in setting up the future of the beef cattle community for success. We look forward to seeing this year’s talented pool of applicants.”

