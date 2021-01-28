The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)'s website for statewide COVID-19 vaccination registration is up and running.
Angela Ling, incident commander for the DHHS announced this during a Facebook Live posting a few minutes after 12 noon today (Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021).
The website address is vaccinate.ne.gov.
Ling said that if you have already registered with your local health department, you do not need to re-register via the website with the exception of 18-64 year olds who did not annotate any health conditions.
Things to be aware of, according to Ling, are
- 18-64 year olds who did not list any health conditions when registering with their local health department should register with the state.
- This site is for Nebraskans only.
- It is not first-in, first served. Rather, people will be contacted based on criteria such as age and health condition.
- This site is currently English only. A Spanish language site will be available in one to two weeks.
- If you do not have a computer, ask family and friends to assist with on-line registration. Additionally , if you know someone wants to register but doesn't have access, ask them if you can help.
- If you do not have a computer, you can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free 833-988-2275 for information or to register.
- Confirmation notification will be sent email. When it is time to schedule, you will receive another email. Be sure to check your junk file in case notifications go there.
