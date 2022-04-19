For the week ending April 17, 2022, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 38% short, 16% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 41% very short, 42% short, 17% adequate, and 0% surplus.
Field Crops Report
Corn planted was 2%, equal to both last year and the five-year average.
Winter wheat condition rated 10% very poor, 17% poor, 46% fair, 25% good, and 2% excellent.
Oats planted was 58%, behind 66% last year, but ahead of 49% average. Emerged was 12%, behind 23% last year, and near 14% average.
