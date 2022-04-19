NASS Crop progress and condition report
NASS, Lincoln, Neb

For the week ending April 17, 2022, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 38% short, 16% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 41% very short, 42% short, 17% adequate, and 0% surplus.

Field Crops Report

Corn planted was 2%, equal to both last year and the five-year average.

Winter wheat condition rated 10% very poor, 17% poor, 46% fair, 25% good, and 2% excellent.

Oats planted was 58%, behind 66% last year, but ahead of 49% average. Emerged was 12%, behind 23% last year, and near 14% average.

