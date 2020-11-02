As of Friday, October 30, 2020, 651 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). This past week the district added 108 cases which is the largest weekly increase to date.
The breakdown by county in the graphic shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Loup Basin Public Health Department would like to inform the public that as case counts increase exponentially, some cases may be handed over to contracted Department of Health and Human Services contact tracers.
The goal of contact tracing is quick and efficient follow up so that all close contacts can be identified and quarantined to slow the spread of COVID-19.
LBPHD wants to remind patrons that if you have tested positive for COVID-19 it is important to answer the phone if a number is calling you that you may not recognize. The person calling may likely be a contact tracer who will perform a brief interview with you to identify others who may have been exposed to COVID-19. It is important to be forthcoming with information so that together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties in Nebraska including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
