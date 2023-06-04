LB 562 Corn ethanol gas

NeCGA - LINCOLN, NEB. - June 1, 2023 - Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 562 in a June 1 ceremony with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA), Renewable Fuels Nebraska, senators and members of supportive associations and companies were present. LB 562, with sections known as the E15 Access Standard Act, was introduced to expand consumer access to E15, a 15% ethanol blend. 

Nebraska produces over 2 billion gallons of ethanol annually, which provides a high octane, low carbon solution for the environment. At the same time, ethanol helps consumers save at the pump when they choose blends such as E15.