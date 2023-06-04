NeCGA - LINCOLN, NEB. - June 1, 2023 - Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 562 in a June 1 ceremony with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA), Renewable Fuels Nebraska, senators and members of supportive associations and companies were present. LB 562, with sections known as the E15 Access Standard Act, was introduced to expand consumer access to E15, a 15% ethanol blend.
Nebraska produces over 2 billion gallons of ethanol annually, which provides a high octane, low carbon solution for the environment. At the same time, ethanol helps consumers save at the pump when they choose blends such as E15.
Utilizing over 600 million bushels of corn annually, Nebraska's ethanol industry provides a great value-added partner for the state’s corn growers. LB 562, when fully implemented, will continue to expand the availability of higher blends of ethanol at retail locations across Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Revenue will also offer increased incentives for retailers that offer E15 and higher blends of ethanol.
"LB 562 is a win for consumers, the environment and Nebraska's corn farmers," said Chris Grams, farmer from Upland and NeCGA president. "NeCGA wants to thank Governor Pillen for his support of LB 562 and Senator Dorn for his introduction of this progressive legislation."
LB 562 also contained key updates to Nebraska's Beginning Farmer program, commonly known as NextGen. The updated statutes include an increase in maximum net worth, adjusting how to figure an applicant's net worth and increasing the credits available within the program.
"It's fitting that LB 562 contains support for both Nebraska's ethanol industry and beginning farmers," added Grams. "Nebraska's ethanol industry growth, and the demand it created for corn, provided the opportunity for the next generation of farmers to return to operations across Nebraska."
The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is a grassroots commodity organization that works to enhance the profitability of corn producers. NeCGA has more than 2,500 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 40,000 dues-paying members nationwide.
