A new online course aims to equip Nebraska agricultural producers with the skills and tools needed to establish or improve digital financial record keeping for their operations.
Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team has released “Quicken for Farm and Ranch Record Keeping,” a self-paced video course that teaches the basics of Quicken. The financial management software allows users to track transactions, separate expenses, generate whole-farm budgets and more.
The course focuses on the record-keeping needs of farmers and ranchers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use categories, tags and memos, and run common reports. Quicken files can also be exported to QuickBooks and Excel.
The workshop is free, but registration is required at https://go.unl.edu/quicken.
