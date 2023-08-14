Cornfield blue sky clouds green

Aug. 8, 2023- LINCOLN, NEB - Nebraska Extension is providing in-field training opportunities during the Nebraska Corn and Soybean Clinics. The training is scheduled for 2 locations – Mead and North Platte.  Learn about research-based recommendations for improving yield and profit potential. See a “growing season” all in one place - the training includes hands-on interaction and field demos.

Aaron Nygren, Nebraska Extension water and cropping systems educator at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension & Education Center, says “We look forward to better serving Nebraska corn and soybean farmers with these clinics and hope that you will join us to have a hands on discussion with Nebraska Extension specialists and educators about topics important to your operation.”

