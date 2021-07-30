Check out how a vegetable trial garden is growing by attending the Nebraska Extension Vegetable Tour in person or via Facebook Live at 7 p.m., Central Standard Time, on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the West Central Research Education and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road in North Platte.
Attend this free tour in person or watch via Facebook Live on the “Nebraska Gardener” Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NEBRgardener to see how different vegetable varieties are growing in a sustainable growing environment that does not rely on pesticide use.
David Lott, Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator, will be leading the tour and teaching the program on vegetable cultivar selection, incorporating crop rotation, utilizing drip irrigation, and non-chemical insect and disease control measure used in the garden. Brenda Aufdenkamp, Nebraska Extension Food and Nutrition Educator, will be demonstrating different ways to prepare seasonal vegetables as part of tasty and healthy meals.
For more information about the Nebraska Extension Vegetable Garden Tour, contact David Lott, Horticulture Extension Educator, at the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte by sending by calling 308-532-2683.
David Lott is the Horticulture Extension Educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in North Platte, Nebraska.
