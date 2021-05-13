Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.