Time is a scarce commodity- especially for farmers and ranchers. Are you too busy to finish your estate and transition plan? What happens if your family’s farming or ranching operation is unable to transfer to the next generation?
Now is the time to start your transition! A workshop will be held to help families navigate the common landmines including legal, financial, and communication issues on Thursday, Jan. 6 in Whitman, Neb.
Several respected Nebraska farmers and ranchers have agreed to share their experiences with generational transition. Learn from this panel of producers, who have experienced transitions, each in their own way. The panel will discuss what worked and what did not work for their operations and families.
An experienced ag attorney will also cover helpful legal tools to transition your farm or ranch to the next generation. Pamela Olsen is an estate planning attorney experienced in the areas of estate and long-term care planning. Olsen will discuss succession and transition planning issues for farms and ranches. Sufficient time will allow for questions from the audience.
The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. MT until 2:30 p.m. MT on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, Wagonhammer Education Center, North of Whitman. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Register online at www.negrazinglands.com or contact the Extension Office at 308-645-2267 or email tl.meyer@unl.edu. The registration fee is $20 and includes a meal. Meal count is appreciated one week prior, but walk-ins are welcome.
This workshop is sponsored by the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, Nebraska Extension, and the World Wildlife Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.