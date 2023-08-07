Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 20.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.30/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.99/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

